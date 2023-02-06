NBA confirms incident between Morant’s acquaintances, Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies star player Ja Morant is on the defense after allegations have spread of a threat made from his entourage to opposing players.

Tempers flared during the Jan. 29 game against the Indiana Pacers after Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started jawing with Ja’s good friend Davonte Pack and Tee Morant, Ja’s father.

Pack was escorted out of the arena after the confrontation.

The Athletic reports that postgame, acquaintances of Ja aggressively confronted members of the Pacers near their team bus at the loading area of the Forum.

After that, a laser was pointed at the bus by a slow-moving SUV occupied by Ja.

Members of the Pacers reportedly thought it was a gun and the incident was reported to the NBA.

“We felt we were in grave danger,” one witness told The Athletic.

Through an investigation, the NBA confirmed a confrontation happened but said nothing about a gun being involved.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said the team fully complied with the investigation.

Right before tipoff Sunday night, Morant took to Twitter to dispute the article by The Athletic, saying that it paints a negative image of him and his family, and confirming that Pack has been banned from Grizzlies home games for a year.

did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 https://t.co/08p4E8xhJJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 5, 2023

