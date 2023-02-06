Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

NBA confirms incident between Morant’s acquaintances, Pacers

A confrontation between acquaintances of Ja Morant and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 has probed an investigation by the NBA
Players of the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies exchange words in the second half of the...
Players of the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies exchange words in the second half of the NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies star player Ja Morant is on the defense after allegations have spread of a threat made from his entourage to opposing players.

Tempers flared during the Jan. 29 game against the Indiana Pacers after Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started jawing with Ja’s good friend Davonte Pack and Tee Morant, Ja’s father.

Pack was escorted out of the arena after the confrontation.

The Athletic reports that postgame, acquaintances of Ja aggressively confronted members of the Pacers near their team bus at the loading area of the Forum.

After that, a laser was pointed at the bus by a slow-moving SUV occupied by Ja.

Members of the Pacers reportedly thought it was a gun and the incident was reported to the NBA.

“We felt we were in grave danger,” one witness told The Athletic.

Through an investigation, the NBA confirmed a confrontation happened but said nothing about a gun being involved.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said the team fully complied with the investigation.

Right before tipoff Sunday night, Morant took to Twitter to dispute the article by The Athletic, saying that it paints a negative image of him and his family, and confirming that Pack has been banned from Grizzlies home games for a year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

A headshot of senior forward Deandre Williams
Williams lands AAC weekly honor roll award
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus...
Siakam, Raptors rally past Grizzlies 106-103 as Morant sits
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) rebounds against Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond...
Garland scores 32 points, Cavaliers beat Grizzlies 128-113