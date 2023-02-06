Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Suspect in body armor, lookout suspect wanted after attempted vehicle theft

Two suspects wanted in attemped car theft
Two suspects wanted in attemped car theft(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted after an attempted car theft on Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the vehicle theft at 8:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake.

According to police, two suspects pulled up in a small four-door, red sedan with the highlights turned off.

The suspects parked next to the victim’s car and exited their vehicle.

Police say one male suspect, who appeared to be wearing body armor, broke into the victim’s vehicle and attempted to start it while the second male suspect stood watch with a gun in his right hand.

As another vehicle pulled in, the suspects fled the scene unsuccessfully.

The first suspect was wearing a pink hoodie, black vest and dark pants.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with designs on the front and sleeves and carrying a black handgun.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle had the right rear brake light out and a black antenna on the back roof near the center of the rear window.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks...
Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say
Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Suspects wanted after shooting at MPD officers on Mount Moriah Road and Emerald Street, police say
Suspect involved in McDonald's robbery
MPD: Suspect wanted in McDonald’s robbery
Memphis Police Car
MPD: Victim injured in shooting on I-240 near Perkins Road
et
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 5, 2023