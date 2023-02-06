MPD: Suspect in body armor, lookout suspect wanted after attempted vehicle theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted after an attempted car theft on Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the vehicle theft at 8:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Meadow Lake.

According to police, two suspects pulled up in a small four-door, red sedan with the highlights turned off.

The suspects parked next to the victim’s car and exited their vehicle.

Police say one male suspect, who appeared to be wearing body armor, broke into the victim’s vehicle and attempted to start it while the second male suspect stood watch with a gun in his right hand.

As another vehicle pulled in, the suspects fled the scene unsuccessfully.

The first suspect was wearing a pink hoodie, black vest and dark pants.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with designs on the front and sleeves and carrying a black handgun.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle had the right rear brake light out and a black antenna on the back roof near the center of the rear window.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.