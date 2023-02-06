MPD: Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting death at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a shooting death took place at a Whitehaven apartment complex Sunday morning.

A woman called police around 9:40 a.m. Sunday to report that her ex-boyfriend was released from jail for domestic assault against her and was at her apartment door against her wishes, police say.

Officers arrived at Mill Creek Apartments in Whitehaven but could not locate the man in question.

At 10:25 a.m., the same woman called to report a shooting with one man down at the same apartment complex.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the woman’s ex-boyfriend suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Lamarquez Wilburn, fled the scene, police say.

While officers were checking the area, Wilburn turned himself in after his family called police.

Wilburn’s sister gave officers the gun he used to shoot the victim, police say.

A witness in the neighborhood told homicide investigators that he heard two men arguing near his door earlier that morning.

The witness said he looked out the door and saw his neighbor, who he called “Quez,” pull a gun from his pocket while arguing with a man he called “Bo.”

The witness told investigators he then retreated from the door for safety. The witness said he then heard gunshots and a woman yelling.

The witness said he looked out the door again and saw Quez running from the scene and Bo laying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The witness identified Wilburn in a six-person lineup as the man he knew as Quez and identified the victim in a separate lineup as the person he knew as Bo.

Wilburn was brought into the Homicide Bureau, where he waived his rights and admitted to shooting the victim after he allegedly rushed at him and the woman who called police initially.

Wilburn said he shot the victim to defend himself.

He was then transported to 201 Poplar for processing.

Wilburn is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

