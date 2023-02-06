Toy Truck Drive
Memphis city council meets to address inappropriate police behavior

By Sydney Gray
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council will meet on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as six Memphis Police Department officers and three Memphis Fire employees were fired for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The Memphis City Council is expected to take action in response to what millions have now witnessed on police body camera footage, leading to the death of Tyre Nichols.

The council’s public safety and homeland security committee are reviewing ordinances to address and hopefully, correct inappropriate police behavior.

“I’m ready to see what the other members of the Memphis City council do, at the next Memphis City Council meeting. I have three ordinances that speak specifically to transparency, that speaks to body cam, [and] that speaks to giving more authority to the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board,” said Councilmen JB Smiley.

One of the ordinances would establish a Public Safety Reporting Protocol for officers, by the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB).

Another ordinance would establish an independent review process of MPD incidents, involving excessive force, serious injuries, and death while in police custody.

Those are steps Mayor Jim Strickland says are underway, since calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the department.

“Our number one goal was justice for Tyre, number two goal was to get outside agencies to really look [and] do a deep dive, on our processes, so now the number 3 thing is, what other things can be done through state or federal action or even local action here,” said Mayor Strickland.

A third potential ordinance, sponsored by Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, would require police only use appropriately marked cars for traffic stops.

“What I tell every single person if you’re concerned about the way that our city is going, if you’re concerned about police reform, if you’re concerned about just humanity, show up to the next council meeting,” Councilmen Smiley said. And voice your thoughts about the ordinances that will be on the books.”

We also reached out to Councilmen Dr. Jeff Warren.

He said he wants to take a deeper look at the ordinances to see what will work for Memphis.

Councilmen Warren also told Action News 5, “Everyone is trying to use what power they have (through ordinances) to ensure this never happens again.”

The next city council meeting is Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

