Man found dead on Staten Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting took place on Monday just after 1:30 a.m. on Staten Avenue near Hollywood Street.

MPD says they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers were on the scene for at least six hours.

According to dispatch, no one was detained.

