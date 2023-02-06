Toy Truck Drive
Man found dead on Staten Ave.(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting took place on Monday just after 1:30 a.m. on Staten Avenue near Hollywood Street.

MPD says they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers were on the scene for at least six hours.

According to dispatch, no one was detained.

