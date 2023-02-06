Toy Truck Drive
Man drives through 6 businesses, steals nearly $40K in merchandise, says police

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man drove through six businesses and stole $40,000 worth of merchandise, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cordelra Jones is charged with six counts of burglary-building six counts of theft of property and six counts of vandalism.

According to the affidavit, Jones rammed a black Infiniti SUV through the front door of six businesses, Magic phone and Metro by T-Mobile to name a couple.

After reviewing surveillance, officers determines that the suspect wore a black jacket with strips during each burglary.

Here is a list of the business addresses and the amount of merchandise stolen from Feb. 1 through Feb. 2, according to the affidavit.

  • 5349 Winchester Road $1,500 and $50 in cash
  • 3103 Mendenhall Road $24,000
  • 3972 Jackson Avenue $13,000
  • 1578 Getwell $1,600
  • 3912 Park Avenue $1,142 and $50 in cash
  • 4273 American Way $200

On Feb. 3, MPD received information about a man wearing a black jacket with strips driving a black Infiniti with front and rear damages at Smooth Wireless on Park Avenue.

Jones was inside the store attempting to sell various items consistent with the items that were stolen, says police.

After his arrest, MPD says he admitted to the burglaries.

