Man drives through 6 businesses, steals nearly $40K in merchandise, says police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man drove through six businesses and stole $40,000 worth of merchandise, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cordelra Jones is charged with six counts of burglary-building six counts of theft of property and six counts of vandalism.

According to the affidavit, Jones rammed a black Infiniti SUV through the front door of six businesses, Magic phone and Metro by T-Mobile to name a couple.

After reviewing surveillance, officers determines that the suspect wore a black jacket with strips during each burglary.

Here is a list of the business addresses and the amount of merchandise stolen from Feb. 1 through Feb. 2, according to the affidavit.

5349 Winchester Road $1,500 and $50 in cash

3103 Mendenhall Road $24,000

3972 Jackson Avenue $13,000

1578 Getwell $1,600

3912 Park Avenue $1,142 and $50 in cash

4273 American Way $200

On Feb. 3, MPD received information about a man wearing a black jacket with strips driving a black Infiniti with front and rear damages at Smooth Wireless on Park Avenue.

Jones was inside the store attempting to sell various items consistent with the items that were stolen, says police.

After his arrest, MPD says he admitted to the burglaries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.