Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton announces latest candidacy for office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Mayor of Memphis Dr. Willie Herenton, 82, has announced that he is running as a candidate for Mayor’s Office in 2023.

Herenton announced his latest candidacy via Facebook and wrote the following statement to the citizens of Memphis:

My public service career in Memphis spans over three decades. It was a privilege to serve as superintendent of the Memphis City Schools for twelve years. And later, elected five consecutive times as mayor of Memphis. Today, it saddens me to see my hometown in a deep and embarrassing crisis. Our city is in need of proven leadership. This is not the time for on-the-job training. In my opinion, and in all respect to the announced candidates for the Mayor of Memphis — 2023, not a single candidate has proven to be prepared for the challenges facing my hometown. I care about Memphis deeply. For these reasons and more, I have decided to once again, offer my services as a candidate for Mayor — 2023. If I am your choice once again, I will faithfully serve all the people of Memphis to the best of my abilities.

On Oct. 3, 1991, Herenton became the first Black Mayor of Memphis. He went on to be reelected five consecutive times.

In 2008, Herenton announced that he would be stepping down from his position as mayor, just over 90 days after his re-election on Oct. 4, 2007, in an effort to reestablish his former position as superintendent of what was Memphis City Schools at the time.

He would eventually serve out his term until 2011.

Many local leaders have also announced their candidacy for the 2023 Memphis mayoral election, including Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Shelby County Board of Education Chair Michelle McKissack, NAACP President and former chair of the Shelby County Commission Van Turner, and more.

In the August 2022 election, Memphis voters passed a resolution putting a limit on how many terms council members and the mayor are both allowed to serve.

All are now limited to two, four-year terms.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end in the fall.

