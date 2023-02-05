Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”

On Saturday, the university held a Grammy watch party, and many students gathered in support.

This is the first time a collegiate marching band has ever won a Grammy.

A huge congratulations to @tsuaristocrats for winning a Grammy award tonight for Best Roots Gospel Album. An historic win for @TSUedu and all involved! #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/Ab2lbxde3f — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) February 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.