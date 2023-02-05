Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Skateboarding community pays tribute to life of Tyre Nichols

By Stephanie Douglas and Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Saturday afternoon around 50 skateboarders took to the streets of downtown Memphis to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols.

Several skaters of all ages rolled up on their wheels at the National Civil Rights Museum to begin their 1-mile skate to Court Square Park.

In memory of Tyre Nichols, this event was held peacefully around the country in other places including Sacramento, Ohio, LA, and more so other skaters could ride in unity.

Nichols’s mother said the 29-year-old was a talented skateboarder since he was 6 years old.

Skaters say they did this to remember and celebrate Nichols’ spirit, life and love.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda Le Le
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
MPD: Man injured in southeast Memphis shooting
Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security
100 demonstrators gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon to demand...
Activists call to end special crime units within Memphis Police Department
Weather
Spencer's Forecast