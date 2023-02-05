Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police investigation to cause lane closures in East Memphis

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says the intersection of Clearbrook Street and Winchester Road is closed.

Police say this is due to an ongoing investigation.

The intersection will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time and officers advise using an alternate route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks...
Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security

Latest News

Traffic in the area of I-240 near Lamar
All lanes reopened on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
View of I-40 eastbound at White Station Road
Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240
Crews in North Mississippi prepare for the latest round of freezing rain.
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
Car his train in Memphis
Car hits train in Memphis