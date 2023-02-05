First Alert to rising temperatures and rain chances this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The warming trend will continue today with afternoon temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Additional warming will occur on Monday and Tuesday before a system moves into the region Wednesday, increasing rain chances through Thursday. By Friday, a strong cold front will push through the region, decreasing temperatures for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to near 40.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60. Dry and colder weather is expected for Friday into next weekend with highs dropping into the 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

