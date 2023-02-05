MPD: Victim injured in shooting on I-240 near Perkins Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:32 p.m. in the area of I-240 and Perkins Road.

Police say a victim was located and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

