MPD: Victim injured in shooting on I-240 near Perkins Road

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:32 p.m. in the area of I-240 and Perkins Road.

Police say a victim was located and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

