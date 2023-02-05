Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Suspect wanted in McDonald’s robbery

Suspect involved in McDonald's robbery
Suspect involved in McDonald's robbery(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for robbing a McDonald’s on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the robbery at 7:00 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue.

According to police, a male suspect approached the drive-through window, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the on-duty employee.

After obtaining the money from the business, the suspect fled on Poplar Avenue.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-twenties, wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and a white face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks...
Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say
Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security

Latest News

et
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 5, 2023
Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is at 826 N. Second St. in Memphis.
Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum celebrates Black History Month
Teen claims SCORPION Unit officers attacked him
Teen comes forward claiming SCORPION Unit officers attacked him
Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security