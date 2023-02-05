MPD: Suspect wanted in McDonald’s robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for robbing a McDonald’s on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the robbery at 7:00 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue.

According to police, a male suspect approached the drive-through window, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the on-duty employee.

After obtaining the money from the business, the suspect fled on Poplar Avenue.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-twenties, wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and a white face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

