MPD: One dead in overnight shooting near Nutbush
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
MPD responded to a shooting call on the street of Kruger Road at 9:30 p.m.
Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.