MPD: One dead in overnight shooting near Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

MPD responded to a shooting call on the street of Kruger Road at 9:30 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

