MPD: One dead in overnight shooting near Nutbush

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

MPD responded to a shooting call on the street of Kruger Road at 9:30 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

