MPD: Man injured in southeast Memphis shooting
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 7:27 p.m. on Maple Leaf Cove.
Police say that officers located the victim on Wingate Cove, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.
