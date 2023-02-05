Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Man injured in southeast Memphis shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:27 p.m. on Maple Leaf Cove.

Police say that officers located the victim on Wingate Cove, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

