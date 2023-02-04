Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to a big warm up that begins this weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine returned today, but cold air kept a grip on the Mid-South for another day. Fortunately, a southerly flow begins this weekend bringing much warmer temperatures for the days ahead. With those warming temperatures will come increasing rain chances next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs near 60 and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

