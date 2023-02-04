The warming trend starts today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow begins this weekend bringing much warmer temperatures for the days ahead. With those warming temperatures will come increasing rain chances next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs near 60 and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologsit

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.