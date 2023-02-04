Strickland announces independent review of MPD special units, policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says at least two outside organizations have been tapped to conduct a review of the Memphis Police Department.

The review comes after the death of Tyre Nichols in police custody.

In his weekly update, Mayor Strickland said the city has engaged the Justice Department’s “Office of Community Oriented Policing Services” as well as the International Association of Police Chiefs.

Strickland says the Memphis Police Department’s Special Units and “use of force” policies will be the focus of the review.

To honor Tyre and help make sure this type of tragedy does not happen again, the City of Memphis has engaged the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (“COPS”), through the Collaborative Reform Initial Technical Assistant Center (“CRI-TAC”) program, and the International Association of Police Chiefs (IACP) to conduct a review of the Memphis Police Department. The independent, external review by these agencies will include an assessment of MPD’s Special Units and use of force policies.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.