Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Strickland announces independent review of MPD special units, policies

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says at least two outside organizations have been tapped to conduct a review of the Memphis Police Department.

The review comes after the death of Tyre Nichols in police custody.

In his weekly update, Mayor Strickland said the city has engaged the Justice Department’s “Office of Community Oriented Policing Services” as well as the International Association of Police Chiefs.

Strickland says the Memphis Police Department’s Special Units and “use of force” policies will be the focus of the review.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages

Latest News

Leaders push to add Tyre Nichols’ name to new police reform bill
Leaders push to add Tyre Nichols’ name to new police reform bill
US lawmakers propose Tyre Nichols Duty to Intervene police reform law
Leaders push to add Tyre Nichols’ name to new police reform bill
Missin Peace founders Crystol Sills and Dr. Jovanni Felton
Activists create first publicly-run misconduct database for police reform
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 3, 2023