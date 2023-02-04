Strickland announces independent review of MPD special units, policies
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says at least two outside organizations have been tapped to conduct a review of the Memphis Police Department.
The review comes after the death of Tyre Nichols in police custody.
In his weekly update, Mayor Strickland said the city has engaged the Justice Department’s “Office of Community Oriented Policing Services” as well as the International Association of Police Chiefs.
Strickland says the Memphis Police Department’s Special Units and “use of force” policies will be the focus of the review.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.