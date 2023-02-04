Stacks imploded at retired TVA Allen Fossil Plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All three 400-foot stacks at the retired Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Allen Fossil Plant are no longer standing.

All three were imploded Friday morning. TVA says everything went exactly as planned.

This is the final step to prepare the site for redevelopment.

All of the 400-foot tall chimney stacks at the retired Allen Fossil plant in Memphis were safely imploded this morning. We are striving for cleaner and more efficient energy generation as we build the energy system of the future while restoring the site for economic development. pic.twitter.com/VyXyHyJWao — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) February 3, 2023

