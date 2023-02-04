Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Stacks imploded at retired TVA Allen Fossil Plant

TVA's Allen Fossil Plant
TVA's Allen Fossil Plant(TVA)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All three 400-foot stacks at the retired Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Allen Fossil Plant are no longer standing.

All three were imploded Friday morning. TVA says everything went exactly as planned.

This is the final step to prepare the site for redevelopment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
(Left to right) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, and Emmitt Martin
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
Strickland announces independent review of MPD special units, policies
Strickland announces independent review of MPD special units, policies
Activists create first publicly-run misconduct database for police reform
Activists create first publicly-run misconduct database for police reform
Leaders push to add Tyre Nichols’ name to new police reform bill
Leaders push to add Tyre Nichols’ name to new police reform bill
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’