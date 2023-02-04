Stacks imploded at retired TVA Allen Fossil Plant
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All three 400-foot stacks at the retired Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Allen Fossil Plant are no longer standing.
All three were imploded Friday morning. TVA says everything went exactly as planned.
This is the final step to prepare the site for redevelopment.
