South Memphis woman found dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a woman that was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

At 1:22 am., officers responded to a suspicious call on the block of Preston Street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

