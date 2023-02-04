Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned that the Memphis police officer shot at the White Station Library on Thursday is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot in the head.

We’ve also learned that 49-year-old Officer Geoffrey Redd is a newlywed, married just four months ago.

“He is just a well-rounded, loving individual. That’s who he is,” said Bishop Brandon B. Porter of Greater Temple Church of God in Christ (GTC). “He’s concerned about others.”

Bishop Porter said Officer Redd is a member of GTC and also serves as the church’s director of security, helping motivate and mobilize the congregation for giveaways, COVID-19 testing events, and food banks.

”He got married in September,” Bishop Porter said.

“He married one of our members who is over our membership nurturing. I thought he was getting counsel from her, and he was getting looks,” Bishop Porter said with a wide grin, “and I performed their wedding ceremony.”

Bishop Porter joined Redd’s wife, mother and father in prayer at Regional One after the shooting.

“A sea of police were there,” said Porter, “and you could sense and feel the hurt and the challenge to his fellow officers for what had befallen him. We got a chance to pray with him and just sit and speak to him because you never know if people who are sedated can hear you or not. So I was just encouraging him, letting him know the city was praying for him.”

Porter said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Mayor Strickland were there, too.

”Extraordinary sadness, this officer, all officers are out there risking their lives for us every day,” Mayor Strickland told Action News 5. “I spent time with his wife and mother yesterday at Regional One. Just real sadness. We talked. We prayed. I learned how they met, what they have in common, and their life experiences.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says Officer Redd was shot by 28-year-old Torence Jackson Junior, a transient who was causing a commotion inside the White Station Library.

Torence Jackson Jr., 28 (Indianapolis Metro Police Department)

This was not Officer Redd’s first brush with death, either.

Bishop Porter said Redd was hit by a car a few years ago during a traffic stop.

“He landed on his face, almost lost his eyesight, and had to learn to walk again,” he said.

And after he recovered, Bishop Porter said Redd showed his astounding character by going back to work as a Memphis police officer.

“He’s a great person and a genuine individual,” said Bishop Porter, “and he deserves our continued prayers. We’re looking for God to do as before and give us another miracle.”

Officer Redd joined MPD in 2007. He’s a Field Training officer.

The rookie with him on Thursday shot and killed Jackson after he fired at Officer Redd, according to the TBI, which is now in charge of the shooting investigation.

Action News 5 reviewed Jackson’s long criminal history. He was arrested more than 30 times in his home state of Indiana for crimes including trespassing, arson, drug possession, and domestic battery.

