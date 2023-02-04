‘Missin Peace’ creates database that logs police brutality complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Missin Peace founders, Crystol Sills and Dr. Jovanni Felton found the first national publicly-run registry database in 2017 ―following the death of Freddy Gray, in Baltimore.

Since the release of the Tyre Nichols’ investigation details, many complaints have been received about prior interactions with the disbanded, SCORPION Unit.

The founders say often police brutality occurs with officers who have extensive histories of complaints against them. Having this database could be the change the country needs.

“And try to bring back community-police relations. And it’s going to be an uphill battle. And we feel if Missing Peace was there, the training could have been there, lives could have been saved and families wouldn’t have endured what they’re enduring now. On all aspects, on both sides. So that’s some of the things we’re trying to do with missin’ peace,’ said Dr. Felton.

Public police misconduct database is available.

To file a grievance against any public official click here.

