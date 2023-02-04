Mid-South Heroes: Crossing guards brave elements, traffic to keep children safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month’s Mid-South Heroes are a pair of crossing guards with the Germantown Police Department who put on the uniform and a smile, each and every day.

Peggy Grammar has been a crossing guard for more than a decade, while her co-worker, Faye Lester, has been at it for over 25 years.

These two are at their posts every morning and afternoon, dealing with traffic, parents, and weather.

“The worst part for me is lightning…I don’t mind the rain, I don’t mind the cold, I don’t like the hot, but I do not like lightning,” Faye said. “I do not.”

They also risk the dangers of traffic to do what they love.

“I’ve actually been hit, not hard, by a car… but really, it’s just all in a day’s work,” Peggy said.

Faye and Peggy can be seen during weekdays at area schools like Houston Middle School, directing parent traffic, bus traffic, and their favorite part of the job, helping students cross the busy streets.

“That’s the draw, you just love the kids,” Peggy said.

“You don’t do this job for the money, or anything, you do this job for your love of the kids,” Faye said. “And there’s nothing like these babies, they’re like our grandkids, they’re ours, and I even have kids come back with their kids, so yeah, it’s an awesome job, and it makes me feel happy that I make someone else happy.”

“You see them every day, you know if they’re having a bad day or whatever, you’re gonna know it because you’re one of the first people that see them,” Peggy said.

These two heroes have a simple, but important request.

“These kids’ lives are important,” Faye said. “And trying to get people to stop and let us get these kids safely across the street, some days it’s just all we can do. And if people would just take a moment to realize that these kids’ lives are in really big danger, it would be nice – just slow down just a little bit, you might get to where you‘re going two or three minutes later, but you’re gonna get there. And our kids are gonna be safe.”

They say although they know it can be frustrating to be stuck in traffic, impatience could cost lives.

“It’s scary sometimes how close they come,” Peggy said. “Just have patience with us, because we’re doing the best we can and sometimes it is in a difficult situation, and kindness always wins out.”

Congratulations Faye and Peggy, you are this month’s Mid-South Heroes!

