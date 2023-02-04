Toy Truck Drive
Gradual warming trend will continue into the first part of the week

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger off and on through the evening with temperatures in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. Lows will drop into the low 40s Sunday night. 

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with the highest chance of rain or thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 60. Dry and cooler weather is expected for Friday.

