Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
(Left to right) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, and Emmitt Martin
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

Strickland announces independent review of MPD special units, policies
Strickland announces independent review of MPD special units, policies
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
Leaders push to add Tyre Nichols’ name to new police reform bill
Leaders push to add Tyre Nichols’ name to new police reform bill
Activists create first publicly-run misconduct database for police reform
Activists create first publicly-run misconduct database for police reform
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’