Cleotha Henderson pleads not guilty to charges in Eliza Fletcher’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with kidnapping and murdering Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher pleaded not guilty to those charges Friday.

On Jan. 25, Cleotha Henderson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped while on a morning jog back on Sept. 2. Her body was found a few days later. The judge presiding over this case says it could take up to three years to try and convict Henderson.

The Fletcher family was in the courtroom today and prosecutors say they’re patient.

“It’s been heartbreaking,” said Shelby County Prosecutor Paul Hagerman. “I met them during the investigation when Eliza was missing and they’re great people. And their hearts are broken, but they want to see this thing through.”

Henderson is facing multiple charges in four separate cases.

He’s due back in court for this case on March 30.

