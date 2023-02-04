Activists create first publicly-run misconduct database for police reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the release of the Tyre Nichols’ investigation details, Action News 5 has received multiple complaints about prior interactions with the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit.

A public police misconduct database, entitled, “Missin Peace,” is available.

Missin Peace founders, Crystol Sills and Dr. Jovanni Felton, created the first national, publicly-run registry database in 2017 following the death of Freddy Gray in Baltimore.

They say that too often, police brutality occurs with officers that have extensive histories of complaints against them.

Dr. Felton says this database could be the change the country needs.

“And try to bring back community-police relations. And it’s going to be an uphill battle,” said Dr. Felton. “And we feel if Missin Peace was there, the training could have been there, lives could have been saved and families wouldn’t have to endure what they’re enduring now. On all aspects, on both sides. So that’s some of the things we’re trying to do with Missin Peace.”

To file a grievance against any public official, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.