17-year-old on edge of I-40 Bridge talked down by MPD

Officer hugging the individual
Officer hugging the individual(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge.

Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2.

Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge.

One of the officers then began to talk with him and found out he was only 17-years-old and a new father.

Officers say he explained how he is a new father and how life is stressful. The officer being a mother talked to him and understood his stress.

The officer spoke to him for nearly 15 minutes and convinced him to hold on to her while she helped him to safety.

After he was pulled from the ledge, they hugged.

