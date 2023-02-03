Sunshine will give way to some clouds and warmer temps this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny with a breezy northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

WEEKEND WARMING TREND: Expect increasing clouds Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late and highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 60.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

