One more chilly day ahead of a warming trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some patchy black ice still possible this morning, but abudant sunshine and temperatures above freezing today will allow for additional ice melt. Dry weather will continue through the weekend with a significant warming trend. Rain could move back into the region as early as Tuesday with rain chances continuing through next Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear with an East wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs again in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 60.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

