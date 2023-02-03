Multiple Mid-South artists including GloRilla, HitKidd nominated for Grammy Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Mid-South artists were nominated for a Grammy Awards.

According to Commercial Appeal, rapper GloRilla, producer HitKidd, Moneybagg Yo, engineer Ari Morris, blues veterans Eric Gales, North Mississippi Allstars, and Charlie Musselwhite, were nominated on Tuesday.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

GloRilla and HitKidd’s 2022 anthem, “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” was nominated for the year’s Best Rap Performance. According to Commerical Appeal, the pair will face off against a strong field that includes Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and DJ Khaled, among others.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and engineer Ari Morris are part of the Album of the Year nomination for R&B singer Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Moneybagg Yo appears on the track “Tough Love,” which Morris helped engineer, says Commercial Appeal.

