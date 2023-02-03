Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Multiple Mid-South artists including GloRilla, HitKidd nominated for Grammy Awards

GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY
GloRilla nominated for GRAMMY(Invision)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Mid-South artists were nominated for a Grammy Awards.

According to Commercial Appeal, rapper GloRilla, producer HitKidd, Moneybagg Yo, engineer Ari Morris, blues veterans Eric Gales, North Mississippi Allstars, and Charlie Musselwhite, were nominated on Tuesday.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

GloRilla and HitKidd’s 2022 anthem, “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” was nominated for the year’s Best Rap Performance. According to Commerical Appeal, the pair will face off against a strong field that includes Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and DJ Khaled, among others.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and engineer Ari Morris are part of the Album of the Year nomination for R&B singer Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Moneybagg Yo appears on the track “Tough Love,” which Morris helped engineer, says Commercial Appeal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda Le Le
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’
et
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 3, 2023
Days after an ice storm rolled through the Midsouth, customers with Holly Springs Utility...
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark