MPD: Teens receive summons for violating curfew after shooting man, occupying stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens have received a juvenile summons for violating curfew after police say they were involved in a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning. Police also say the vehicle they occupied was stolen overnight.

At midnight Friday, officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Exxon gas station at 2468 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told police that he was there to get some gas. He said while he was sitting inside his car, a red 2019 Kia Forte drove up in front of his vehicle, with five men inside.

The victim told police that the suspects jumped out of the Kia and started firing at him, striking him on the side of the knee.

He said he then returned fire with his own handgun, and the suspects fled.

Police were able to detain all five. Four of the suspects are teenagers.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the Kia had column damage and was stolen from a home on North Graham Street.

The Kia’s owner told police she did not know her car was taken from her driveway and the last time she saw it was approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

The car was valued at $17.834, police say.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old received a juvenile summons for violation of curfew.

A 16-year-old is in the hospital in non-critical condition. How he was injured was not disclosed.

Montrell Palmer, 20, has been charged with theft of property between $10,000-$60,000 in regard to the stolen Kia.

He admitted to being in the car at the time of the shooting, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

