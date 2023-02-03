Toy Truck Drive
MPD fires 6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols’ death

Preston Hemphill
Preston Hemphill(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has fired Officer Preston Hemphill for his involvement in Tyre Nichols’ death.

On Friday, MPD reached an additional finding in the administrative investigation in Nichols’ death. After a thorough review, it was determined that Hemphill violated multiple department policies.

Hemphill was departmentally charged and terminated from MPD for the following violations:

  • Personal conduct
  • Truthfulness
  • Compliance with Regulations to wit: Conducted Energy Weapon (TASER)
  • Compliance with Regulations to wit: Uniforms (issued equipment)
  • Inventory and Processing Recovered Property

“… I can confirm that within the last hour, Officer Hemphill’s employment was terminated with the Memphis Police Department. Though we find this decision regrettable, Preston Hemphill will continue to cooperate with authorities in the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols,” said Lee Gerald, Hemphill’s attorney.

This is still an ongoing administrative investigation, and multiple MPD officers are under investigation for departmental policy violations.

Updates regarding other actions will be made available in the coming days, MPD says.

Hemphill was hired by MPD in March 2018.

He was relieved of duty on Monday.

