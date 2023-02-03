Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’

Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda Le Le
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda Le Le(Memphis Zoo)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced the passing of the giant panda “Le Le.”

Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and passed at the age of 25.

Memphis Zoo says Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo.

He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years.

Over the last twenty years, Le Le has delighted millions of guests, served as an exemplary ambassador for his species, and remains a shining symbol of a conservation partnership with the People’s Republic of China, says Memphis Zoo.

At this time, the cause of death has yet to be determined. The investigation is pending.

