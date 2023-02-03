Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. named NBA All-Stars

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.(AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be represented in the NBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.

Ja Morant was named a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. This is Morant’s second consecutive All-Star appearance.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

All numbers are tied for or set new career highs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was also named, making it his first All-Star appearance.

He is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Grizzlies this season.

Memphis (32-19) also has the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 17-19 this year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

