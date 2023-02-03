Memphian raised in Wisconsin ice skates down Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many of us were huddled up indoors during the ice storm, one Memphian pulled out his camera and laced up his skates.

Zack Repischak was born in Wisconsin and moved to the Bluff City with his family when he was 13.

Repischak says the chilly weather and icy streets remind him of his childhood growing up in Wisconsin.

“For me, winter weather is home,” he says.

On Tuesday, as ice and sleet blanketed Memphis, Repischak used the opportunity to take pictures all over town.

Upon photographing the frozen ghost town that was Beale, Repischak had an epiphany.

He decided it was perfect skating weather! He took the rare opportunity and hurried home to grab his ice skates.

“And I realized, hey, I have ice skates in my attic... I went back and came back and gave it a shot,” Repischack said.

Next month, Repischak is hosting his 14th Mustache March fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For all of March, Repischak says he’ll sport a handlebar mustache in his campaign for others to “sponsor my ‘stache and donate to St. Jude.”

He usually raises around $1,300 dollars every year and he hopes to shatter that record this year.

He says he hopes the spread of his pictures can be used as an opportunity to do good for the world.

To donate to the Mustache March fundraiser, click here.

