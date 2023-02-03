Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/LA PRENSA LATINA) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the American Heart Association’s 2023 Statistical Update bringing attention to cardiovascular disease (CVD) among Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations.

It found those populations saw the biggest increases in overall CVD-related deaths.

Vivian also talked about how Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits will be highlighted in her first exhibit at the Grammy Museum opening March 4.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.