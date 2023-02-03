Ice moves out, but bitter cold sticks around a little longer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tonight bringing a drier air mass, but keeping cold air in place for the end of the week and start to the weekend. Fortunately, a southerly flow will soon return and that will bring a big warm up for next week.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with an East wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs again in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 60.

