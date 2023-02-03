Toy Truck Drive
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

(Left to right) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, and Emmitt Martin
(Left to right) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, and Emmitt Martin(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”

The fraternity announced the decision earlier this week.

