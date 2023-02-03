Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols. We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization. That is devastating! Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity.

As we did in our earlier statement, we strongly condemn the conduct of the former Memphis police officers involved in the incident, including the three former members of our organization. The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct. We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process and fervently pray that the Nichols family will obtain justice.

The efforts of our members to foster positive change and to make a profound difference throughout the Memphis community and beyond have been meaningful and tangible. The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated will continue to do the critically needed work to make a transformational difference in the communities in which they work and live. The thousands of dedicated men of the Fraternity are changemakers in fields like the arts, academia, athletics, entertainment, business, civil rights, education, government, and the sciences in local communities, at the national level, and around the world.

The men of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated are truly defined by the vision and core standards established by our founders Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman, along with their faculty advisor, Dr. Ernest Everett Just. Since November 17, 1911, we continue to be humbly guided by our Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.