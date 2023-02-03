Emergency warming center open in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency warming center has opened in Hernando Thursday, according to Mayor Chip Johnson.

The warming center will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street.

Residents who wish to stay at the warming center must call Hernando Police dispatch at 662-429-9096 or the mayor directly at 901-371-7743.

