Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Emergency warming center open in Hernando

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency warming center has opened in Hernando Thursday, according to Mayor Chip Johnson.

The warming center will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street.

Residents who wish to stay at the warming center must call Hernando Police dispatch at 662-429-9096 or the mayor directly at 901-371-7743.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages
Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during Nichols' funeral service at...
Celebration of Life held for Tyre Nichols before burial

Latest News

MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library
MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 2, 2023
Lund was a licensed podiatric doctor in Mississippi who owned, operated, and managed The Foot...
Mid-South podiatrist pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme