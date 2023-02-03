Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Mon., 30 January

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Brand New Facility In The Heart Of Binghampton pt.1

See how the expansion of one Memphis non-profit is helping kids achieve their dreams!

Leigh Mansberg | President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Memphis & the Mid-South

A Brand New Facility In The Heart Of Binghampton pt. 2

See how the expansion of one Memphis non-profit is helping kids achieve their dreams!

Leigh Mansberg | President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Memphis & the Mid-South

Bluff City Life Feature: Creating A Fairy Garden pt. 1

We discover a fun way to surround ourselves with beauty and love using the little things in life...by building a fairy garden!

Bluff City Life Feature: The Simple Steps To Starting A Fairy Garden pt. 2

It’s time to create a place for magic and wonder. Learn how you can create your own fairy garden.

Enjoy A Diverse Selection of Feature Films pt. 1

A whole month of movies, dedicated to Jewish culture. Everything you’ll want to know about this film fest coming to Memphis

Sophie Samuels | Program Director for Cultural Arts & Adult Services | Memphis Jewish Community Center

Enjoy A Diverse Selection Of Feature Films pt. 2

From stories about Holocaust survivors, to a expedition through Israel, find out what the Jewish Film Festival is bringing to the big screen.

Sophie Samuels | Program Director for Cultural Arts & Adult Services | Memphis Jewish Community Center

Easy Makeup Tips & Looks For The Everyday Woman

Get tips on how you can transform your makeup process, with easy steps!

Zii Davis | Owner of Makeup By Zii | IG: @makeupbyzii

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages

Latest News

Chinese Calligraphy, Lunar New Year Foods, & Fun
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 01 February pt. 1 of 8
Surviving A Surprise Heart Attack
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 01 February pt. 2 of 8
Expanding Musical Opportunities
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 01 February pt. 3 of 8
Join The Fun With Girls On The Run
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 01 February pt. 4 of 8