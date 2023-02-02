Wintry weather finally coming to an end Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our multi-round of freezing rain and sleet event is finally coming to a close Thursday.

An ICE STORM WARNING remains in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and north Mississippi through Noon.

ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY (WMC)

Travel difficulties will gradually start to improve as temperatures steadily rise across the Mid-South today. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s.

Precipitation will end from North to South by early evening as drier air settles over the Mid-South.

Tonight, low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. As a result, black ice could form on bridges and overpasses if any moisture remains on the roadways overnight.

Freezing rain and sleet should finally come to a close by noon as temperatures rise back above freezing. (WMC)

Dry weather is expected area wide Friday through Monday with a warming trend commencing on Saturday.

The next chance of rain isn’t expected until the middle of next week.

7 DAY FORECAST AS OF 10 AM, 2/2/2023 (WMC)

