Wintry weather finally coming to an end Thursday

February 2, 2023
By Brittney Bryant and Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our multi-round of freezing rain and sleet event is finally coming to a close Thursday.

An ICE STORM WARNING remains in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and north Mississippi through Noon.

ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY
ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY(WMC)

Travel difficulties will gradually start to improve as temperatures steadily rise across the Mid-South today. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s.

Precipitation will end from North to South by early evening as drier air settles over the Mid-South.

Tonight, low temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. As a result, black ice could form on bridges and overpasses if any moisture remains on the roadways overnight.

Dry weather is expected area wide Friday through Monday with a warming trend commencing on Saturday.

The next chance of rain isn’t expected until the middle of next week.

7 DAY FORECAST AS OF 10 AM, 2/2/2023
7 DAY FORECAST AS OF 10 AM, 2/2/2023(WMC)

STAY ALERT: Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

