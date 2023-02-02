Wintry mix this morning, but then it dries out for a few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain or freezing rain will be possible this morning with temperatures hovering around freezing. Although many roads are clear, bridges and overpasses are seeing some additional ice accumulation since the road temperatures on those areas are colder. Thankfully, temperatures will rise above freezing areawide this afternoon, so all precipitation after 9 am will just be rain. Showers will continue in areas along and south of I-40 through 5 pm. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Gradually Clearing with a breezy North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and low temperatures in the upper 20s. Black ice could form on bridges and overpasses if any moisture remains tonight.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 60.

