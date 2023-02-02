Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Wintry mix this morning, but then it dries out for a few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain or freezing rain will be possible this morning with temperatures hovering around freezing. Although many roads are clear, bridges and overpasses are seeing some additional ice accumulation since the road temperatures on those areas are colder. Thankfully, temperatures will rise above freezing areawide this afternoon, so all precipitation after 9 am will just be rain. Showers will continue in areas along and south of I-40 through 5 pm. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Gradually Clearing with a breezy North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and low temperatures in the upper 20s. Black ice could form on bridges and overpasses if any moisture remains tonight.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 60.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during Nichols' funeral service at...
Celebration of Life held for Tyre Nichols before burial
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department offices, clinics to open late Thursday
Wednesday evening weather update
Tracking another round of wintry weather, but warmer and drier days are ahead
ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY | WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
First Alert Weather Day: More ice & snow for the Mid-South tonight