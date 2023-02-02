Toy Truck Drive
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thursday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an upcoming event focused on community conversations to help heal from trauma. It will take place Saturday February 4 at Willing Souls Churched located at 1680 Orr St. in Memphis at 12 p.m. For more information call (901) 213-6438

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

