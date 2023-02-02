Tracking another round of wintry weather, but warmer and drier days are ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third round of winter weather is moving through the Mid-South tonight and an ICE STORM WARNING remains in effect for the area, including Memphis and Shelby County, until noon Thursday. Additional ice accumulation tonight will average a tenth of an inch with some slightly higher amounts possible in some communities. More precipitation is expected tomorrow, but temperatures will finally warm above freezing during the day.

TONIGHT: Freezing Rain and Sleet with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix during the morning then changing to rain before noon along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Gradually Clearing with a breezy North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and low temperatures in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 60.

