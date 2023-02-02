Toy Truck Drive
Temperatures finally going above freezing briefly this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will continue in areas along and south of I-40 through 5 pm. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Patchy ice could form on bridges and overpasses if any moisture remains tonight. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph, so it will feel even colder. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 20s.

WEEKEND WARMING TREND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 60.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

