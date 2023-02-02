Toy Truck Drive
Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240

View of I-40 eastbound at White Station Road
View of I-40 eastbound at White Station Road(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two areas of I-40 are at a standstill, and a portion of I-240 is completely blocked, due to ice on the roads causing slippery conditions.

All three incidents took place within an hour just past 9 p.m., according to TDOT.

Two cars are disabled on I-40.

One lane is open on I-40 eastbound at White Station Road. On the flyover, one lane is open at I-40 westbound at I-240.

All lanes are blocked on I-240 northbound at South Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash. Police say there is a sheet of ice on the interstate and lanes will be closed for an unspecified time.

Southbound lanes remain open.

View of I-240 northbound at Lamar Avenue
View of I-240 northbound at Lamar Avenue(TDOT)

