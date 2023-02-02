Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two areas of I-40 are at a standstill, and a portion of I-240 is completely blocked, due to ice on the roads causing slippery conditions.

All three incidents took place within an hour just past 9 p.m., according to TDOT.

Two cars are disabled on I-40.

One lane is open on I-40 eastbound at White Station Road. On the flyover, one lane is open at I-40 westbound at I-240.

All lanes are blocked on I-240 northbound at South Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash. Police say there is a sheet of ice on the interstate and lanes will be closed for an unspecified time.

Southbound lanes remain open.

⚠️ Road conditions remain slick. We urge you to stay off the roadways unless it is necessary to travel. #TakeItSlow 🌨️❄️ pic.twitter.com/f9gBf80dtJ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 2, 2023

View of I-240 northbound at Lamar Avenue (TDOT)

