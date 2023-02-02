Toy Truck Drive
Shelby County Health Department offices, clinics to open late Thursday

Shelby County Health Department
Shelby County Health Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to inclement weather, Shelby County Health Department’s offices and clinics will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

For more information about Shelby County Health Department services, click here.

