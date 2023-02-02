Over 16k MLGW residents without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city.

According to MLGW, about 16,119 homes are without power.

Earlier Thursday morning it was about 13,000 customers.

These outages are mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast Memphis, and Shelby farms area.

This is possibly due to the inclement weather.

To report outages in your area call 901-544-6500.

