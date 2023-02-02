Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Over 13K MLGW residents without power

Over 13K MLGW residents without power
Over 13K MLGW residents without power(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city.

According to MLGW, about 13,000 people woke up without power on Thursday morning.

This is possibly due to the inclement weather.

There are 256 outages affecting 13,420 customers mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast Memphis, and Shelby farms area.

To report outages in your area call 901-544-6500.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during Nichols' funeral service at...
Celebration of Life held for Tyre Nichols before burial
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages

Latest News

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 2/2
RowVaughn Wells speaks at the funeral of her son, Tyre Nichols, before he was laid to rest...
Loved ones mourn Tyre Nichols at funeral, leaders in attendance echo calls for justice
5 Star Stories: Artificial intelligence at MoSH
5 Star Stories: Artificial intelligence at MoSH