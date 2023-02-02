Over 13K MLGW residents without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city.

According to MLGW, about 13,000 people woke up without power on Thursday morning.

This is possibly due to the inclement weather.

There are 256 outages affecting 13,420 customers mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast Memphis, and Shelby farms area.

To report outages in your area call 901-544-6500.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.